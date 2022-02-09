Man faces charge of offering S$1,000 to teenage girl for sexual services in Orchard Road area

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man is accused of obtaining sexual services from a 17-year-old girl in the Orchard Road area for a sum of S$1,000.

Aloi Gregory Marshall, a US citizen, allegedly did so at a unit in Delfi Orchard on Apr 24, 2021.

No details were provided in the charge sheets about how they met.

Aloi also faces a second charge of possessing 115 obscene films. The videos were purportedly found on two mobile phones and an iPad on Jun 1 last year.

His case was heard on Wednesday (Feb 9) and transferred to chambers for a pre-trial conference next month.

He is out on bail of S$15,000.

If convicted of obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a person under 18, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

For possessing obscene films, he can be fined at least S$500 per film, up to a cap of S$20,000. He can also be jailed for up to six months, or both.