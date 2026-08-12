Man to be charged over fake employee passes, stamps linked to scams
The 23-year-old was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint allegedly carrying fake employee passes and official-looking stamps bearing the emblems of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian man will be charged on Thursday (Aug 13) for allegedly possessing fake employee passes and official-looking stamps bearing the emblems of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The man was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday after he was directed for enhanced checks at the arrival bus hall.
During the checks, several fake employee passes bearing the man’s photograph were found on him, the police said in a media release.
"Investigations revealed that the man had no employment history with any of the organisations whose passes were found on him," the police said.
"Such counterfeit passes and official-looking instruments are tactics commonly employed by scammers to lend credibility to their operations, deceiving victims into believing they are dealing with representatives of a legitimate organisation."
The man will be charged on Thursday with making or possessing a counterfeit instrument with intent to commit forgery. If convicted, he could face up to seven years’ jail and a fine.
The police advised members of the public to research companies, their owners, directors and management before investing, and to verify the credentials of companies and their representatives using resources on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website.
Members of the public are also advised to verify the authenticity of court orders through the Authentic Court Orders portal and court documents through the official contact channels listed on the Singapore Courts' website.
Those with information about scams can contact the police via their hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit it online.
"All information will be kept strictly confidential," said the police.