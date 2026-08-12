Man to be charged over fake employee passes, stamps linked to scams

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian man will be charged on Thursday (Aug 13) for allegedly possessing fake employee passes and official-looking stamps bearing the emblems of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The man was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday after he was directed for enhanced checks at the arrival bus hall.

During the checks, several fake employee passes bearing the man’s photograph were found on him, the police said in a media release.

"Investigations revealed that the man had no employment history with any of the organisations whose passes were found on him," the police said.

"Such counterfeit passes and official-looking instruments are tactics commonly employed by scammers to lend credibility to their operations, deceiving victims into believing they are dealing with representatives of a legitimate organisation."