Man hid behind plants to film pair having sex then threatened woman with video, gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A man who hid behind some plants to film a couple having extramarital sex at a rooftop garden later used the video to threaten the woman while asking for sex and cash.

When the police began investigating, the offender asked the woman to drop the case, even approaching her sister at a supermarket.

Despite this ongoing investigation, the man targeted another couple having sex in a parked car and took a photo of them before confronting them.

On Tuesday (Aug 25), Mohammad Sharulnaim Miswan, a 33-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to two years and 10 months' jail, along with three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to three charges which include putting a person in fear of harm to commit extortion, obstructing justice and wrongful confinement.

Another two charges were taken into consideration.

In sentencing, the judge told Sharulnaim that his actions had been most hurtful to his wife, who wept in court with a newborn baby in her arms.

THE CASE

Addresses and names of the victims were redacted from court documents due to gag orders protecting their identities.

At about 1am on Jan 15, 2024, Sharulnaim walked past a 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man at the rooftop garden of a multi-storey car park.

Suspecting they might engage in sexual acts as the man was touching the woman, Sharulnaim hid behind some plants to catch them in the act.

He took five videos of the pair having sex, capturing their faces in some of the clips and moving to another spot at one point for a better view.

Months later on May 6, 2024, the woman took her son to a clinic and was waiting to see the doctor when she was approached by Sharulnaim.

He introduced himself and asked if she was married and whether the boy with her was her son.

The woman's turn at the clinic was next and she took her son to see the doctor. While the woman was waiting to collect medication, Sharulnaim approached her again.

He said he had a video of her having sex at the rooftop and showed her a screenshot, getting her to agree to meet him in his car to discuss it.

In his vehicle, Sharulnaim told the woman that he wanted to post the video online.

She pleaded with him not to do it, saying her son had special needs.

Sharulnaim dropped the woman and her son off, exchanged numbers and continued to communicate with her on how to settle the issue.

He said he intended to report the video to the police or make it go viral. The woman offered him S$300 (US$236) but he said it was "too low".

Sharulnaim told her that if she was charged with an offence relating to the video, she faced months in jail and a fine of up to S$5,000.

He then sought S$2,000 and later S$1,500, but the woman could not afford either sum.

Sharulnaim then asked for S$1,000 and for the woman to have sex with him. He said he could pick her up and they could have sex at a car park, after which he would delete the video.

The woman refused the sex request and agreed to pay him S$1,300 by the following day. However, on the advice of the man in the sex video, she lodged a police report.

Unaware of this development, Sharulnaim sent the woman a photo of a police station, saying he was going to lodge a report.

When the woman did not reply, Sharulnaim called the man in the sex video and repeated the threat.

The man felt threatened and said he would pay S$1,000 as the woman had only S$300. He pleaded with Sharulnaim to leave her alone because she had a young son and mother to take care of.

No payment was ultimately made, and the police arrested Sharulnaim. While his statement was being recorded, he learnt that he was being investigated for putting a person in fear of harm in order to commit extortion.

Months after this, in September 2024, Sharulnaim approached the woman's sister in a supermarket and said he had an explicit video of her sister.

The woman was also present but did not speak to him until Sharulnaim approached her. He asked her to tell the investigation officer that she no longer wished to pursue the case.

To placate him, the woman said she would consider it. She refused to take down Sharulnaim's new number and instead told the investigation officer about what happened.

Sharulnaim saw the woman with her sister and son at the supermarket again the following month and begged the woman to drop the case.

He asked for forgiveness, saying he was the sole breadwinner and that his parents and wife had learnt about what happened. He claimed that he wanted to kill himself.

He also asked the woman to tell the police they were family, even though they were not. His friend had told him that this might help get the case dropped.

He also offered gifts and financial help to the woman if she let the matter go.

The woman's sister lodged a police report that same day.

THE SECOND COUPLE

While the case was ongoing, on Feb 25, 2025, Sharulnaim came across another couple having sex in a parked car at a multi-storey car park.

He took a photo of them before knocking on the window and gesturing to them to step out.

Lying that he was a former police officer, Sharulnaim asked the pair in their 20s for their ages and schools.

He said he had taken a video of them having sex and said he would lodge a police report, scaring the man.

Sharulnaim said he wanted to lodge a police report against them and that they would be fined for engaging in such acts in public.

The couple tried to leave and walked away, but Sharulnaim drove his vehicle and cornered the pair.

He rolled down his window and insisted that the man leave while he took the woman home.

The woman said her home was nearby and she would walk, but Sharulnaim insisted. He locked the doors and drove off, complimenting the woman on her looks and asking why she was in a relationship with her boyfriend.

When Sharulnaim came to the woman's home, he saw her boyfriend waiting there for her and said he would not let her alight until her boyfriend left.

He told the woman she should not be with her boyfriend, because she was too pretty for him.

Eventually, he unlocked the doors and let her go. She later lodged a police report and Sharulnaim was arrested again.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan sought two years and 11 to 13 months' jail for Sharulnaim, along with three strokes of the cane.

Sharulnaim has prior convictions for theft and desertion from civil defence, among other charges.

Defence lawyer S Balarumugan said his client had a daughter and a month-old baby. He said he was also financially supporting his aged parents, who had medical conditions.

He said his client apologised to the victims for the ordeal he caused and assured the court he would be "more responsible" in future.

District Judge Samuel Wee allowed Sharulnaim's wife to stay in the courtroom to hear sentencing remarks instead of leaving to tend to her crying baby.

He told Sharulnaim that his actions were premeditated and planned.

JUDGE REBUKES OFFENDER

"You know the hurt it has caused your family," said Judge Wee. "I would say ... (it) has been most hurtful to your wife. Despite that, she's still here today."

Sharulnaim's wife began to break down in the courtroom, surrounded by family.

The judge asked Sharulnaim to look at him as he was talking and told him about the consequences of his actions.

"Because of what you did ... your children are going to grow up for a short period of time without their father," said Judge Wee.

"And your wife, who has already had to bear the brunt of your very hurtful conduct, is going to be the one continuing to care for them while you are away."

He asked if Sharulnaim had anything to say to his family, to which the man said he had already spoken to his wife and was grateful that she had stayed by his side.

The judge then reminded him to think about what he did while in jail and be clear on what he wanted for his future and his family on his release.

He allowed Sharulnaim time to speak to his various family members before being taken to jail. He said goodbye to his baby through a hole in the glass.



For putting a person in fear of harm to commit extortion, he could have been jailed for between two and five years and caned.

For obstruction of justice, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For wrongful confinement, he could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.