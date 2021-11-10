Man fined S$2,000 for repeatedly masturbating on train

SINGAPORE: A man who repeatedly masturbated on a train was fined S$2,000 by a court on Wednesday (Nov 10).

Malaysian national Lee Sin Hee, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of performing an obscene act, to the annoyance of fellow commuters.

The court heard that Lee was on an MRT train, travelling towards Harbourfront on the Circle Line on the evening of Apr 12 this year.

He stood near the cabin door, facing a woman who was nearby, and masturbated in his pants. He stopped only when the woman alighted at Serangoon Station.

After this, Lee moved to the centre of the cabin and stood in front of another woman. He began masturbating again, using his bag to shield his hand movements from view, the prosecutor said.

The woman moved to another cabin, but Lee's actions were spotted by a man in the cabin who stopped him and asked him to alight at the next station.

Lee initially refused, but eventually complied. A staff member at Lorong Chuan Station called the police, saying a man was causing public nuisance.

At about 1pm on Aug 21 this year, Lee took another train, heading towards Woodlands along the North-South Line.

The train was heading to Yio Chu Kang Station from Ang Mo Kio Station when Lee saw a woman sitting in a cabin. He felt aroused looking at her, and began masturbating in his pants, said the prosecutor. He used his bag to shield his movements.

Another woman sitting across from the victim saw what happened. As she was accompanied by her eight-year-old niece, the woman shifted her body so that her niece would not see what Lee was doing.

After Lee completed his sex act, he alighted at Khatib Station. The women later reported what happened to train staff.

The prosecutor sought a fine of S$2,000, noting that Lee has no previous convictions.

Lee, who had no lawyer, asked for a light sentence.

"I have no money as I have been out of a job for the past two months. I would like to serve a default sentence," he said through an interpreter.

However, despite what he said, Lee later paid the S$2,000 fine and will not have to serve the eight days' jail in default.

For each charge of committing an obscene act, he could have been jailed up to three months and fined.