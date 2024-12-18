Man fined over S$700,000 for role in scheme to evade duty, GST by illegally diverting liquor for local sale

SINGAPORE: A man was fined more than S$700,000 (US$518,000) on Tuesday (Dec 17) for engaging in a conspiracy to evade duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Ng Shi Xiang, 38, is the last of four Singaporeans to be sentenced over their involvement in a scheme to illegally divert duty-suspended liquor for local distribution.

The liquor had already been declared to be exported as sea stores, the Singapore Customs said in a media release on Wednesday.

Sea stores are goods that are supplied for consumption or use onboard a vessel by the crew and passengers outside Singapore waters. Such items include food, cigarettes, liquor and other necessities.

As sea stores are considered exports, they are exempted from payment of duty and GST.

The case was uncovered during an operation on Apr 2, 2020, when Singapore Customs officers observed a lorry leaving a licensed warehouse carrying duty-suspended liquor meant for export as sea stores from Penjuru Terminal.

The lorry did not proceed directly to Penjuru Terminal and instead unloaded four pallets of duty-suspended liquor near Penjuru Lane.

The four pallets of liquor were seized by Singapore Customs for investigation.