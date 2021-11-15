Man fined for fighting with neighbour after his sleeping 3-year-old son was woken by noise

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$1,500 by a court on Monday (Nov 15) for fighting with his neighbour along the common corridor after accusing him of being the source of noise that woke his sleeping son.

Benny Ho Kok Wai, 46, pleaded guilty to one charge of affray by fighting with his neighbour, disturbing the public peace. A second charge of cursing at his neighbour was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Ho, an administrative officer, lived on the 10th floor of a Housing Board block in Bukit Batok.

At about 10pm on Jul 21 this year, he successfully coaxed his three-year-old son to sleep. However, his son was later woken by the sound of people talking loudly along the common corridor.

At about 10.40pm, Ho went out to the common corridor and confronted his co-accused, 55-year-old renovation contractor Gunasegaren Perumal.

Ho claimed that Gunasegaren had been talking loudly in the corridor, and told him to lower his volume. However, Gunasegaren denied talking loudly.

The pair had a heated argument, exchanging profanities, before Ho pushed Gunasegaren, the prosecutor said.

Gunasegaren retaliated by returning the push, and a scuffle ensued. The pair pushed and punched each other during the fight, with Ho sustaining multiple scratches on his face, a bruise on his arm and scratches on his hand and foot.

Gunasegaren suffered mild tenderness on his cheek.

The fight caused several people to call the police, with the police receiving at least 14 calls over the incident.

In mitigation, Ho asked for leniency, acknowledging his fault. He said he was probably feeling emotional on the night of the incident. It had occurred after a day at work and he had to take care of his son after work, he added.

For the offence of affray, he could have been jailed up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

His neighbour is set to be charged in court this week.