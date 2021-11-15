Man fined for fighting with fellow driver who cut into his lane at car park gantry

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man was fined S$2,000 by a court on Monday (Nov 15) for fighting with a fellow driver who cut into his lane at a car park gantry.

Koh Ah Lay pleaded guilty to one count of fighting with a 31-year-old man at the car park gantry near Albert Centre on Nov 28 last year and disturbing the public peace.

The court heard that Koh worked as a deliveryman at a retail store in Albert Centre, near the Bugis area.

At about 3.30pm on Nov 28 last year, Koh was in the vehicular queue to enter the car park gantry. As he was about to turn left towards the gantry, co-accused Hsu Yisong made a right turn from the opposite direction, cutting in front of Koh's vehicle.

Koh honked repeatedly at Hsu, who alighted from his vehicle. He approached Koh's vehicle, and the pair began arguing about whether Hsu had right of way to cut in front of Koh's vehicle.

Hsu initially ended the argument by telling Koh to "report LTA", but Koh replied with an expletive in Hokkien.

When Hsu heard it, he turned back to confront Koh and said he would ask the woman in his vehicle to park the car so the two men could talk.

Hsu, the younger man, then gestured at Koh to get out of his vehicle, which Koh did. The pair began arguing in front of Koh's vehicle.

Koh later returned to his vehicle, but Hsu slammed his door on his leg while it was still hanging out of the car.

Angered, Koh alighted again and the two men began throwing punches at each other on the road while many passers-by stood and watched.

The fight was broken up only after a member of the public stepped in, and even so, they continued arguing.

A police report was made and both men were arrested. Koh later sought medical attention and was diagnosed with a contusion of his leg.

The prosecutor on Monday asked for a fine of between S$2,500 and S$3,000, saying that Koh had contributed to the escalation of the dispute by using a Hokkien expletive.

The fight also took place in broad daylight during a busy hour on a busy road, he said.

The defence pointed out that the co-accused Hsu was the aggressor, and that his client was 61. The judge noted that both men were involved in the aggression, but also considered that Hsu had initiated the aggression.

For affray, Koh could have been jailed up to a year and fined up to S$5,000. Hsu's case is pending.