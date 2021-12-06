Man fined for fighting at HDB lift lobby after refusing to move his dogs for couple to exit

SINGAPORE: A man who was exiting a lift at a Housing Board block saw a couple with two dogs and asked if the animals could be moved further away as his wife was afraid of dogs.

The pet owner refused as he felt there was enough room for the couple exiting the lift to walk through, and the two men began fighting.

Dog owner Ng Lai Beng, 59, was fined S$2,000 on Monday (Dec 6). He pleaded guilty to one count of affray, with another two counts of criminal force and using abusive words taken into consideration.

The court heard that Ng, a business development manager, was with his wife at an HDB block in Sengkang on Jun 27 this year. They were waiting for the lift, with their two dogs on leashes.

Co-accused Lee Muhammad Johan Razali Lee and his wife were in the lift.

When it arrived at the ground floor, Lee Muhammad Johan, 35, asked Ng to move his dogs further from the door so that he and his wife could exit.

Ng refused to do so, as he assessed that there was sufficient room for them to walk through. The two men began arguing heatedly, said the prosecutor.

Ng then pushed the other man before handing the dogs to his wife and punching Lee Muhammad Johan in the face. The two men began pushing and punching each other.

The police arrived at the scene and both men were arrested.

Ng was examined by a doctor while in lockup. He was noted to have tenderness with mild swelling near his ear, dried blood in both nostrils and abrasions on his elbow and knees.

Lee Muhammad Johan was found to have tenderness with mild swelling near his ear and a small scratch on his chest.

In mitigation, Ng said the co-accused "kept scolding" him and his wife, and said he could not control himself in the moment of impulse. He said he truly regrets his actions and was previously a Grab driver but had to return the car as business was poor.

He was allowed to pay the fine in instalments by Dec 20.

The co-accused has been given a conditional warning for his role in the incident.

For committing affray, Ng could have been jailed up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.