Man who urinated at Potong Pasir MRT station fined S$2,000

SINGAPORE: A man caught urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station was fined the maximum S$2,000 (US$1,500) by the State Courts on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Zhou Hongwei's case was the latest in a spate of similar incidents this January.

The 57-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one charge of causing public nuisance.

On Jan 13, 2025, Zhou boarded a train from Chinatown MRT station towards Punggol MRT station before 7.30pm. He had consumed alcohol before this and felt the urge to urinate while on the train.

At Potong Pasir MRT station, Zhou alighted and went to the passenger service centre.

There, he unzipped his pants and urinated, but was spotted by a station manager who informed the operations control centre and the police. Zhou was arrested and charged in court.

Both the prosecution and Zhou's lawyer Gan Teng Wei sought a fine.

Mr Gan said that his client had personally gone to the station to apologise to the staff for what he had done, adding that Zhou was ashamed and embarrassed.

He was aware that excessive consumption of alcohol had led to the incident and has since joined an alcohol addiction programme, said Mr Gan.

Another man, Soo Fook Khan, who was charged on the same day as Zhou for allegedly urinating at the platform of Tanah Merah MRT station, has his case pending before the courts.

On Jan 10, another man, Li Guorui relieved himself on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station. He was fined S$2,000.

In response to questions in parliament on Feb 18 about the number of public urination cases and similar anti-social behaviour, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said that the police do not track cases of anti-social behaviour.

"Depending on the nature of the conduct, such cases may be investigated by the relevant agencies. For example, for cases of public urination, in the absence of factors indicating criminal conduct, the National Environment Agency will investigate and take action," she said.

However, if a criminal offence is disclosed, the police may investigate. But this requires a case-by-case assessment of the nature and circumstances of the conduct in question.

"For example, an offence of public nuisance may be made out if the offender’s act causes any injury, danger, or annoyance to the public," she said.

For his offence of public nuisance, Zhou could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000 or both.