Man fined for stroking polling officer's hand after singing song to her during 2023 Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$500 (US$378) by a court on Wednesday (Oct 30) for stroking the hand of a polling officer while waiting to cast his vote in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Wickramasinghe Ashley Anura, a 51-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on the 31-year-old female polling officer.

The court heard that the victim was a primary school teacher tasked with being a presiding officer for a polling station in Geylang on Sep 1, 2023.

Singaporeans went to the polls that day to cast their votes for three candidates: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who eventually won with 70.4 per cent of votes; Mr Ng Kok Song, former chief investment officer of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC; and Mr Tan Kin Lian, former NTUC Income chief executive.

Wickramasinghe had gone to the polling station at around 9.30am on Sep 1, 2023, with his girlfriend, to cast their votes.

He was ushered to a counter manned by the victim, where he was to be assigned a ballot slip.

The victim, whose identity is protected by gag order, observed that Wickramasinghe reeked of alcohol.

She read his full name to him, and Wickramasinghe burst into song while maintaining eye contact with the victim.

This made the woman feel uncomfortable.

Wickramasinghe then reached out and stroked the woman's hand.

The victim quickly retracted her hand, and the interaction was observed by a senior presiding officer at the polling station, who told Wickramasinghe to stop.

Wickramasinghe let go and replied: "Wow, security."

The police were called in and arrested Wickramasinghe, who later admitted that he had been drunk when he touched the victim's hand.

He has no previous convictions.

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS

The prosecution sought a fine of S$500, which she said was in line with other cases.

While his touch was more fleeting than a previous case, the action was towards a public servant in discharge of her duty, which is an aggravating factor, said the prosecutor.

Wickramasinghe's lawyer, Mr Jared Lee from Regent Law, asked for a fine of not more than S$500.

He said his client is truly remorseful, has fully cooperated with the authorities and this is his first brush with the law.

Wickramasinghe is "unmarried and stays by himself" and "financially contributes to his aged parents", said Mr Lee.

To prevent such incidents from occurring again, Wickramasinghe has started taking an opioid blocker before taking alcohol, which blocks the pleasure one feels when consuming alcohol, the lawyer said.

Wickramasinghe regrets his behaviour, which has brought "unnecessary stress" to his family and to the victim, said Mr Lee.

The judge noted that the incident occurred at a polling station and involved a polling officer. She also noted Wickramasinghe's conduct - how he burst into song and "mockingly replied" when told to stop, on top of being drunk.

However, she noted also his early plea of guilt and mitigation points.

She ordered a fine of S$500, with two days' jail in default if he did not pay.

Wickramasinghe paid the fine in full.

The penalties for using criminal force are a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.