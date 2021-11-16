Freelance undertaker fined for urinating in woman's shoe, not wearing mask properly

SINGAPORE: A freelance undertaker who was previously fined for pleasuring himself with women's shoes was handed a fresh fine of S$3,200 on Tuesday (Nov 16) for urinating in a woman's shoe and not wearing a mask properly while he did so.

Low Yan Long, 36, tried to ask the judge to bar the media from publishing news on the case or his name, but was told that there was no basis to do so.

He pleaded guilty to a charge each of committing mischief by urinating in a woman's pink shoe and of failing to wear his mask properly.

The court heard that Low was near the victim's block in central Singapore at about 3pm on Aug 3 this year to provide funeral services as part of his job.

At about 6.40pm, he was ready to leave but felt a sudden urge to urinate. He walked to the victim's block and took the lift to the 10th floor.

He walked down one storey and pulled his face mask down to his chin, before spotting a shoe rack outside the 29-year-old victim's flat.

He unzipped his pants, picked up a pink shoe from the rack and sniffed it before urinating on the shoe. As he did so, his mask was shown pulled down to his chin and not covering his nose and mouth.

After this, he zipped his pants back up and replaced the shoe on the rack before leaving.

Low's presence was detected by a motion sensor detector installed at the victim's main door.

The victim and her husband saw Low outside their flat when they checked her closed-circuit television footage, and went out to inspect the pink shoe.

They found wet patches and white spots on it. The cost of replacing the shoe was about S$44, which Low paid the victim in full.

The prosecutor asked for a fine of S$2,500 to S$3,500 for the mischief charge, and another fine of under S$1,000 for the mask charge.

She said Low was previously fined for insulting the modesty of a woman, as well as for committing obscene acts in public.

In October 2019, he was fined S$5,000 after he was caught on video pleasuring himself with footwear taken from Housing Board flats.

The court heard at that time that Low had a fetish for women's shoes and would look for them to relieve stress from work and family matters. He would smell the shoes and imagine beautiful women wearing them before masturbating and urinating in them to relieve stress.

On Tuesday, before the court documents were read out, Low asked the judge via a Mandarin interpreter if the media could be requested not to report his case. He said that his job would be affected if his name appeared in the papers.

District Judge Prem Raj explained to Low that the gag order in the case pertained only to the victim, adding that proceedings in court are generally open to anyone who wishes to attend.

"There is no basis for me to exclude the media, nor is there any basis for me to ask them not to report the matter," he said.

When Low asked again if he could request for his name not to be reported, the judge said there was no basis for him to issue a gag order in relation to Low's name.

"I will not direct the media in any way in this case," he said.

Low asked for a light sentence and for instalment payments of his fine, saying that he did not have a fixed salary and that he was receiving assistance from a social worker.

When asked if he could pay the fine imposed, Low said: "Your honour, my girlfriend is only able to give me S$300 on the seventh of December. I will try my very best to raise S$500 for the first payment."

He was allowed to pay his fine in instalments of S$500 for the first payment, and S$300 in monthly payments thereafter.