Man fined for posting social media videos of himself vaping in Singapore's first such prosecution

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was fined S$12,000 (US$9,300) on Wednesday (Dec 17) for posting social media videos and photos of himself holding or using e-vaporisers.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said this is the first time it has prosecuted someone for posting images of himself vaping on social media.

Krish Khalifa, who uses the account name "Rapperboya", had posted several of these videos and photos on his YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels between November 2023 and September 2024.

He was seen holding or using vapes in public places and at home, HSA said in a media release.

Investigations against him began after authorities received complaints from members of the public alleging that someone had posted a TikTok video of himself using an e-vaporiser.

Khalifa was, in addition, fined S$2,000 after admitting to possessing three e-vaporisers that were featured in his social media posts.