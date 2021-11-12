Man fined, apologises for wakeboarding at Civilian War Memorial above remains of war victims

SINGAPORE: Hoping to take a video of himself wakeboarding at "unique areas" in Singapore, a man set up boatless wakeboarding equipment at the Civilian War Memorial and skied across the water five times.

Singaporean Stephan Kovalkov, 24, was fined S$4,000 on Friday (Nov 12) for one count of wilfully interfering with a national monument under the Preservation of Monuments Act.

This is the first time such an offence has been committed in Singapore.

The court heard that Kovalkov was born in Singapore and served full-time national service.

On the evening of Jul 17 this year, Kovalkov and four accomplices drove around Singapore to look for a wakeboarding spot in the city area.

The accomplices are: 24-year-old Russian national and Singapore permanent resident Ekaterina Utkina, 20-year-old British national William Bryn Vaughan, 19-year-old Singaporean Sheikh Mustafa Sheikh Abdul Sattar San'ani and 18-year-old Singaporean Clarence Aloysious Batchelor.

Kovalkov suggested that they gather at the Civilian War Memorial and set up equipment there for boatless wakeboarding, including a self-modified wind pulley system at one end of the water feature.

He was shown in video clips played in court strapping himself to a wakeboard, with a helmet on, before skiing across the water at the base of the Civilian War Memorial.