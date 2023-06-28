Man fined S$1,000 for operating temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without valid permit

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$1,000 (US$739) by the court on Wednesday (Jun 28) for illegally operating a fair at Wisma Geylang Serai last September.

On Sep 9, 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found that Saifullizan Shaik Osman was operating a temporary fair known as "Geylang Serai Food Festival".

The fair at Wisma Geylang Serai had started operations on Sep 7 without a valid temporary fair permit, SFA said in a media release on Wednesday.

During the inspection, 30 food stalls were found operating without a valid licence.

CNA has contacted SFA for more information.