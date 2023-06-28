Logo
Singapore

Man fined S$1,000 for operating temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without valid permit
The temporary fair held at Wisma Geylang Serai was found operating without a valid licence on Sep 9, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

28 Jun 2023 09:34PM
SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$1,000 (US$739) by the court on Wednesday (Jun 28) for illegally operating a fair at Wisma Geylang Serai last September. 

On Sep 9, 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found that Saifullizan Shaik Osman was operating a temporary fair known as "Geylang Serai Food Festival".

The fair at Wisma Geylang Serai had started operations on Sep 7 without a valid temporary fair permit, SFA said in a media release on Wednesday. 

During the inspection, 30 food stalls were found operating without a valid licence. 

CNA has contacted SFA for more information.

Thirty food stalls at the temporary fair were found operating without a valid licence. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair.

"This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety," said the agency. 

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair starts. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licenced by SFA, with food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1. 

"SFA will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations." 

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 for their first offence. For subsequent convictions, they may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Source: CNA/lk(zl)

