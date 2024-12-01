Man found with folding knife at St Joseph's Church; assisting police with investigations

SINGAPORE: A man is assisting the police with investigations after he was found with a folding knife at St Joseph’s Church on Sunday (Dec 1).

On Sunday at about 12.35pm, the police were alerted that a 36-year-old man was found with a folding knife in his pocket at the Catholic Church along 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

He was discovered by vigilant church security volunteers, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Upon the police’s arrival, the man was compliant and the folding knife was seized.

"The man is a regular attendee at the church and believed to be a handyman," police said.

"He purportedly forgot to keep the folding knife with his other tools after an earlier job," police added.

The man is currently assisting police with investigations, which are ongoing.