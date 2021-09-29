Man jailed for forging COVID-19 vaccination document to dine in at restaurant

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man who forged a doctor’s memo to show he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was sentenced to three weeks in prison on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Zhang Shaopeng was found guilty of forging the document, which he then used to dine in at a Japanese restaurant at Orchard Central shopping mall earlier this month.

COVID-19 regulations at the time allowed groups of five to dine-in at restaurants if they are fully vaccinated.

The court heard that Zhang and two colleagues, all Chinese nationals, were scheduled to attend an exhibition in the United States on Sep 21 for work.

However, as foreign nationals who had been in China for at least two weeks prior, they were not allowed to enter the US. The three decided to travel to Singapore and stay in the country for more than two weeks before flying to the US.

On Aug 25, Zhang’s colleagues - a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman - went to a Raffles Medical clinic to validate their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Both also underwent serology tests and received a doctor’s memoranda certifying their vaccination status.

On Aug 28, Zhang was informed by his colleagues that in order to dine at restaurants, he would need a document certifying he was fully vaccinated.

The next day, he asked his male colleague to send him a photo of the doctor’s memo from Raffles Medical, which he then edited using a mobile phone app to insert his own name.