Man found guilty of bribing police officer to avoid being arrested for drink driving

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man was found guilty on Tuesday (Aug 24) of trying to bribe a police officer to avoid being arrested for drink driving.

Chong Wei Kwong - who had previously been fined S$2,000 and banned from driving for 15 months for a drink driving offence in 2001 - had been charged with offering Staff Sergeant Low Wee Meng S$1,000 on Dec 14, 2018.

In its submission, the prosecution stated that the accused was driving his vehicle out of the car park at PoMo shopping mall on Selegie Road at about 11pm that day.

While at the car park’s exit gantry, Chong reversed his vehicle and rammed it into a door, which caused it to fall to the ground.

A PoMo security officer was alerted to the incident and called the police, though Chong had asked him not to.

SSG Low and another officer arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later, and administered a breathalyser test on Chong, who failed the test.

Chong then offered S$1,000 to SSG Low.

"The prosecution’s case is that the accused’s offer of S$1,000 ... was meant as gratification to induce SSG Low to refrain from arresting him for his drink driving offence," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang in her submission.

"Further, it is apparent from the evidence led at trial and the surrounding circumstances that the accused knew that what he was doing was corrupt."