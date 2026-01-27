77-year-old man fined for freeing crows, disrupting NParks' trapping operation
The trapping company suffered losses, including a sum of S$60, as it would have been paid S$20 per captured crow.
SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old man was riding in a bus when he saw a bird trap that was set up by the National Parks Board (NParks) for crow population management. He later cut the cable ties securing the trap and released three crows.
Tan See Chee was fined S$500 (US$394) by a court on Tuesday (Jan 27) for one count of mischief by an act that disrupted a public agency's function.
In sentencing, the judge said she considered the "limited damage" caused, as well as the voluntary compensation of about S$370 that he had made.
This included compensation of S$20 per released crow, the price per trapped bird that NParks paid its vendor.
The prosecutor noted that NParks is the lead agency for the management of wildlife. It manages animal populations using a "multi-pronged approach", which includes trapping and removal methods.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said house crows are an invasive non-native species in Singapore and pose a threat to local biodiversity.
They are also very protective of their young and may attack if they feel threatened. Crows can also cause noise disturbances and soil the area with their droppings or while feeding.
Ms Heng said that NParks removed more than 12,000 crow nests and 20,000 crows from urban hotspots islandwide between 2024 and 2025. Despite this, there was an increase in crow-related feedback between 2023 and 2025.
WHAT TAN DID
The court heard that NParks engaged a company called Bird Management to perform crow population management operations in Toa Payoh in October 2025.
A bird trap was set up at a grass patch at Block 181, Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.
On Oct 20, 2025, company employees saw 10 birds inside.
That afternoon, Tan was on a bus when he saw the bird trap. He had a meal nearby and walked to the grass patch, where he cut the cable ties securing the trap and opened the door.
An employee from Bird Management saw what happened and used the sound system accompanying the closed-circuit television system near the trap to warn Tan.
Tan left, and three birds later escaped.
A wildlife lead at Bird Management lodged a police report that same day.
Tan made voluntary restitution of S$370.60 on Jan 26.
The prosecutor, Ms Heng, sought a fine for Tan, leaving the quantum to the court.
In mitigation, Tan, who appeared hard of hearing, apologised for "doing a mistake" and said he was remorseful.
Deputy Principal District Judge Ong Chin Rhu asked Ms Heng how the sum of S$370.60 came about.
Ms Heng said the bulk of the sum was compensation for labour time and repairs or damages, in terms of the time taken for an employee of Bird Management to go down to the bird trap and conduct the necessary operations in order to make the trap functional again.
The company also lost S$60 in the three released crows, as NParks paid S$20 per captured bird.
Tan paid the fine in full.
For committing mischief to disrupt the performance of a public agency's function, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.