Man gets jail for engaging in sex acts with 14-year-old student he met on Instagram

SINGAPORE: After meeting a 14-year-old girl on Instagram, a 23-year-old man waited for her at her school and picked her up a few times before engaging in sex acts with her at a nearby community club.

Zeri Adli Saiful Rijal, now 26, was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Monday (Oct 11). He pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a minor, with a third charge of possessing obscene videos taken into consideration.

The court heard that Zeri was serving national service at the time of offence in early 2019.

He got to know the victim, who was in Secondary 3, on Instagram. The girl told Zeri she was 14, as well as the name of the school she was studying at.

Two weeks after this, they decided to meet up. In January 2019, Zeri headed to the girl's school gate and waited for her to finish school.

They then went to a shopping mall where they chatted and hugged at the rooftop garden before heading home.

Three days later, Zeri went to the girl's school and waited for her again. He took her to a mall for lunch before suggesting they go to a quiet place.

He took her to a secluded staircase landing at a community club, where he began to kiss her. He then exposed himself and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

She complied, and Zeri then performed a sex act on the girl. After this, they got dressed and went home separately.

The pair met a few times more after this encounter, but did not engage in any more sex acts.

On Apr 16, 2019, the victim went home late. Her mother grew suspicious of what she was doing after school and asked her about it.

The girl told her mother about Zeri, and her mother checked on her phone. The victim told her mother that she had performed a sex act on Zeri, and her mother lodged a police report.

For each count of sexual penetration of a minor, Zeri could have been jailed up to 10 years, fined, or both.