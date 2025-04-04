Man found guilty of teaching false religious doctrine that allowed gambling, ‘spiritual marriage’ for Muslims

SINGAPORE: A man who taught an incorrect doctrine that allowed gambling and “spiritual marriage” for Muslims was found guilty by the State Courts on Friday (Apr 4).

Mohd Razif Radi, who has never been recognised as an Islamic or Quranic teacher, was convicted of one charge under the Administration of Muslim Law Act for teaching a doctrine that is contrary to Muslim law.

The 67-year-old Singaporean was found to have delivered three false teachings from 2004 to 2020: That gambling can be made permissible, that a man and woman can be validly married by way of a spiritual marriage, and that he was able to summon the spirit of "Mbah".

"Mbah" is purportedly the "last prophet" or from the prophet's lineage.

Delivering the guilty verdict, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said the Mufti of Singapore had confirmed that Razif’s doctrine was “contrary” to Muslim law.

He also found that the prosecution’s witnesses were cogent and consistent, both internally and externally, in their testimonies and that the defence failed to show that they had any motive to lie.

While he was “mindful” of human fallibility and that there were gaps in their memories, Judge Shaiffudin said it did not mean that the witnesses could not be believed.

He noted that their evidence had been objectively corroborated by other evidence in trial, including emails between one of the witnesses and another person discussing religious classes as well as notes detailing specific instructions on how a spiritual marriage should be consummated.

In contrast, he said that the defence’s witnesses were inconsistent in their testimonies and rejected several claims by the defence, including that the material found in some of the notes was for a storyline for a TV production.

According to previous reports, a total of 20 witnesses - of which 12 were for the prosecution and eight were for the defence - testified during the trial, which started in June 2024.

The witnesses cannot be named due to a gag order.

According to a statement of agreed facts shared between the prosecution and the defence, Razif set up an eatery known as Lina's Cafe at 7 Jalan Pisang around 2017.

He allegedly ran an unregistered religious school at the café, according to previous reports.

The police began investigating the case after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) lodged a report against Razif on Aug 24, 2021.

Razif’s case will be heard again on May 26 when the judge is expected to deliver his sentence.

For teaching a doctrine that is contrary to Muslim law, Razif could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.