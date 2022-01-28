Man tried to help Envy Global director linked to S$1b nickel trading fraud flee Singapore, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who conspired unsuccessfully to help a company director at the centre of a billion-dollar nickel investment fraud case flee Singapore was sentenced to jail on Friday (Jan 28).

Alvin Oey Weizhong, 37, was given 11 months' jail and fined S$20,000.

He pleaded guilty to a charge each of conspiring to assist Ng Yu Zhi in leaving Singapore illegally and assisting in distributing money from illegal gambling. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.

Ng, a former director of Envy Global Trading and Envy Asset Management, was charged on Mar 22 last year with criminal offences involving fraudulent investment schemes related to nickel trading.

He is still being investigated by the police for offences such as cheating, criminal breach of trust by a director and knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business with fraudulent intent.

While investigations were ongoing, Oey and two acquaintances - 32-year-old Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei and 63-year-old Ding Kuon Chwo - conspired to help Ng escape.

Sometime in April 2021, Phang heard rumours about an "Envy car shop boss" who intended to abscond from Singapore after running into trouble with the law. A hefty financial reward was purportedly being offered to facilitate this.

Suspecting this person to be Ng, Phang called Oey to check if he was able to help someone leave Singapore illegally and go to Malaysia. He offered Oey a reward of S$50,000 to S$100,000.

Oey took up the offer. He called Ding in April 2021 and instructed him to find a way to transport a person out of Singapore to Malaysia illegally.

About two weeks later, Oey found out that Ng was the person they were helping to flee Singapore. He also learnt about Ng's criminal case.