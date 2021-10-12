Man arrested after hitting taxi with helmet while baby was on board

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested on Tuesday (Oct 12) after he allegedly used his motorcycle helmet to hit a taxi which had passengers, including a baby, on board.

Police said on Tuesday they were alerted to a man who was "smashing" a taxi at Block 804B Keat Hong Close in Choa Chu Kang at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly confronted the taxi driver over a traffic dispute," said police.

The man was suspected of using his motorcycle helmet to hit the taxi, causing damage to the vehicle.

The driver and passengers were unhurt.

The man's actions were captured in a widely viewed video posted on Facebook group ROADS.sg, which showed that the taxi's side view mirrors had become partially detached after the incident.

Police said they established the identity of the man through extensive ground enquiries.

The man will be charged on Thursday with committing a rash act. He is also being investigated for mischief, using threatening behaviour and failing to wear a face mask in a public place.

If found guilty of a rash act, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500 or both.

He could be jailed up to two years or fined for the offence of mischief, and fined up to S$5,000 for using threatening behaviour.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the Singapore Police Force.