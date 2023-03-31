More than S$110,000 confiscated from jailed illegal bookie who provided remote gambling services

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man who was jailed in 2018 for providing remote gambling services and receiving illegal 4D and TOTO bets had more than S$110,000 (US$82,850) confiscated from him under an order by the High Court.

Gan Chin Huat was found to have "accumulated unexplained wealth through his illegal activities over the years", said the police in a news release on Friday (Mar 31).

The amount was "disproportionate" to his known sources of income, the police added.

"Following his conviction, the police had sought a confiscation order against Gan to forfeit the benefits derived by him from criminal conduct," said the police.

On Mar 13, the High Court made a confiscation order against Gan, with a total sum of about S$110,332.67 to be recovered under the order.

Gan was arrested with nine other people in a police operation against a syndicate that operated remote gambling services facilitating lottery, football and horse betting since 2014.

Investigations revealed that he was the upstream agent in charge of creating and issuing online betting accounts for six co-offenders on various illegal remote gambling websites that facilitated lottery, football and horse betting.

This included the collection of illegal 4D and TOTO bets, as well as the settling of illegal 4D and TOTO money.

Gan was sentenced to 26 months' jail and fined S$160,000 in 2018.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, anyone convicted of a serious offence is subjected to having the benefits derived from criminal conduct confiscated.