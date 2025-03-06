Man charged with importing 154 replica guns into Singapore without permit
The 44-year-old said he intends to plead guilty but will engage legal counsel.
SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was charged in the State Courts on Thursday (Mar 6) for importing 154 replica guns into Singapore without a permit.
According to his charge sheet, Singaporean Ng Jie Sheng is being accused of importing 84 sets of toy rifles, 70 sets of toy pistols, 10 sets of toy bullet launchers and four boxes of rubber bullets and accessories between Mar 14, 2023 and May 11, 2023.
The case came to light after the police received information about replica guns being sold on an e-commerce platform on May 11, 2023.
After establishing the identity of the seller through follow-up investigations, the police conducted a raid of a residence along Race Course Lane on May 26 that year and seized the replica guns and related accessories.
Appearing in court on Thursday, Ng, who was unrepresented, said he intended to plead guilty but would engage counsel. His case will be heard again on Mar 27.
Under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations, police approval is required to import replica guns.
Any toy or replica guns that bear close resemblance to actual firearms will not be approved, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.
First offenders may be fined up to S$100,000 (US$74,878) or three times the value of the goods in question, whichever is greater. They may also be jailed for up to two years, or both.
Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to S$200,000 or four times the value of the goods in question, whichever is greater.
They may also be jailed for up to three years, or both.