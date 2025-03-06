Man charged with importing 154 replica guns into Singapore without permit

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was charged in the State Courts on Thursday (Mar 6) for importing 154 replica guns into Singapore without a permit.

According to his charge sheet, Singaporean Ng Jie Sheng is being accused of importing 84 sets of toy rifles, 70 sets of toy pistols, 10 sets of toy bullet launchers and four boxes of rubber bullets and accessories between Mar 14, 2023 and May 11, 2023.

The case came to light after the police received information about replica guns being sold on an e-commerce platform on May 11, 2023.

After establishing the identity of the seller through follow-up investigations, the police conducted a raid of a residence along Race Course Lane on May 26 that year and seized the replica guns and related accessories.

Appearing in court on Thursday, Ng, who was unrepresented, said he intended to plead guilty but would engage counsel. His case will be heard again on Mar 27.