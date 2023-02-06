Man jailed for repeated acts of incest with 17-year-old daughter after giving her drugs

SINGAPORE: Although he had left his wife and five children to stay with his mistress, a man would return home to smoke drugs with his eldest daughter and have sex with her.

The 47-year-old man was sentenced to six years' jail on Monday (Feb 6) for one count of incest and another charge of drug consumption.

The identities of the man and his daughter cannot be revealed due to gag orders imposed by the court.

The court heard that the man originally stayed at his matrimonial home with his then-wife and their five children.

He had molested the victim, his eldest daughter, multiple times without her consent when she was in secondary school.

From 2017 onwards, the man lived with his mistress for most of the time and returned home only occasionally.

In March 2019, the victim was introduced to methamphetamine and she became reliant on her father for pocket money and meth.

Her father would share meth with her every two to three days. He would consume the drug with her in the master bedroom at night and commit incest with her after the family had gone to bed.

The victim was 17 at the time.

In July 2019, the victim wanted to get married and decided to confide in her boyfriend about her past.

She reported the incest to the police in January 2021.

The prosecution sought six to seven years' jail for the offender, who has previous convictions for drug offences.

She said the man "had no qualms about repeatedly invading the bodily integrity of the victim, who was his own daughter" and a minor.

Defence lawyer Victoria Tay of IRB Law asked instead for six years' jail.

She said her client had fully cooperated with investigations since his arrest. He was originally investigated for rape, but voluntarily told the authorities that he had committed incest and gave his full confession.

The penalty for incest is a jail term of up to five years.