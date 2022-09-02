Passer-by injured after landslide at BTO construction site in Clementi

SINGAPORE: A man sustained minor injuries after a landslide occurred at a construction site for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Clementi on Friday (Sep 2) morning.
In a Facebook post, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said the incident resulted in "soil displacement" into Sungei Ulu Pandan, causing damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector.
"A male passer-by, who suffered some minor injuries and was attended to at site, is now resting at home.
"Agencies are in touch with him to render any further assistance that may be necessary," said HDB.
No other injuries were reported.
The affected areas of the park connector have been cordoned off for public safety. HDB advised members of the public to stay away from the area.
In a separate Facebook post, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said the landslide happened near Clementi Avenue 6 at the Clementi NorthArc construction site.
HDB added it is working with the national water agency PUB, the National Parks Board, as well as the Building and Construction Authority to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, and carry out the "necessary recovery actions".
"As part of our safety process and precautionary measure, we are also checking on the nearby completed, but yet to be occupied, blocks to ensure that they are structurally sound."