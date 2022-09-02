Passer-by injured after landslide at BTO construction site in Clementi

SINGAPORE: A man sustained minor injuries after a landslide occurred at a construction site for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Clementi on Friday (Sep 2) morning.

In a Facebook post, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said the incident resulted in "soil displacement" into Sungei Ulu Pandan, causing damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector.

"A male passer-by, who suffered some minor injuries and was attended to at site, is now resting at home.

"Agencies are in touch with him to render any further assistance that may be necessary," said HDB.

No other injuries were reported.

The affected areas of the park connector have been cordoned off for public safety. HDB advised members of the public to stay away from the area.