Man who used camera hidden in air freshener to film female colleagues in toilet gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who obtained a pinhole camera concealed in an air freshener lied to a cleaner to gain access to a women's toilet to film his female colleagues.

Iskandar Kamaruddin, 35, told the cleaner that he had been assigned to inspect and repair the office's toilet facilities.

However, Iskandar's crime was uncovered when the same cleaner later went to check if the air freshener was empty and found the camera.

The Singaporean was sentenced to 28 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Jun 3) after he pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism and one count of criminal trespass. Another four counts of voyeurism were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Iskandar, then a medical technician, worked in his company's office premises. The building and company names have been redacted from court documents to protect the identities of his victims.

In September 2025, he hatched a plan to hide a camera in an office toilet to record videos of his female colleagues relieving themselves.

He bought a pinhole camera concealed in an air freshener can and a cylindrical miniature camera. He intended to place the can on a sanitary waste bin in a cubicle and the other camera within a smoke detector.

As he needed a reason to enter the toilet, Iskandar approached a cleaner and lied that he had been tasked with maintaining and repairing the office's toilet facilities. In truth, he had never been assigned such duties.

Between Oct 20 and Oct 22, 2025, he again told the cleaner that he needed to check for maintenance issues in the toilet.

The cleaner escorted him into the toilet – exclusively used by female employees of the company where he worked – and watched as he carried out what the prosecution described as "perfunctory checks".

After she left to wait at the door, Iskandar placed the air freshener camera on top of a sanitary bin inside a cubicle and angled the lens towards the toilet bowl.