Man who hurled racial slurs at Project Acai cashier gets jail and fine

SINGAPORE: A man who hurled racial slurs and threw a tip box at a cashier in a Project Acai cafe was jailed for four weeks and fined S$4,000 (US$2,900) on Monday (Dec 30).

Rishi David Ramesh Nandwani, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of using insulting words and one charge of a rash act that endangered the victim's safety.

Two similar charges were considered in sentencing. Rishi appeared in court through video link from his place of remand.

The incident at Project Acai in Holland Village happened in the afternoon of Oct 31, when the cafe was crowded and children were present.

The court heard that at about 12.20pm, Rishi stood in front of the counter under the mistaken belief that he was joining the queue to place an order.

He was actually at the wrong end of the queue. When he stepped in front of the cashier and tried to order, she informed him of this and asked him to go to the back of the line and wait for his turn.

Rishi got upset at the cashier's refusal to serve him. He launched into a two-minute tirade against her, which included racial slurs against Chinese people.

He also hurled vulgarities and said that he was "sick of this country". He continued to hold up the queue and refused to go to the back of the line.

His insults distressed the victim. She disengaged by stepping away and turning her back to him to let her superior speak to him instead.

Rishi continued shouting at the victim. He then picked up a tip box on the counter and threw it at her, hitting her lower back.

He went back to his seat and fumed for a few minutes, before returning to the counter and throwing two serving trays that missed the victim.

He continued to shout vulgarities and slurs at her before eventually leaving the cafe. Rishi was arrested about an hour after the victim called the police to report a "raging" customer.

Videos of his tirade and him throwing the tip box were played in court. They showed many customers standing in the queue and watching in silence as he shouted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim asked for four weeks' imprisonment and the maximum S$5,000 fine.

He urged the court to impose a harsh sentence to prevent the normalisation of racist behaviour.

He also highlighted that the slurs formed part of a sustained and "venomous" tirade that was full of vulgarities. This took place in front of young children.

For the rash act of throwing the tip box, Mr Lim highlighted that Rishi's motive was one of "unchecked hostility" towards the victim.

He also informed the court that in August, Rishi was jailed for three months for committing an act of mischief by fire.

Rishi, who did not have a lawyer, told the judge that his actions were a mistake and that he had said "some things ... in the heat of the moment".

"I should have just walked away instead of ... reacting so impulsively and disruptively," he said.

"It seems that my first time in prison was not enough to change my attitude and my behaviour fully."

In sentencing, District Judge Janet Wang said that Rishi's offences caused public disquiet and that the law recognises the need to protect service staff from abuse.

She also noted that Rishi had expressed remorse and appeared to have gained some insight into his wrongdoing.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, the penalty for insulting words that cause distress is up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

The punishment for a rash act is up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.