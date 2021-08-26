Man jailed for breaking into former housemate's flat, fracturing her neck bone

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ jail on Thursday (Aug 26) for breaking into his former housemate's house, grabbing her by the neck and fracturing a bone, and attempting to take her to his house, according to TODAY.

Chinese national Shao Changdong pleaded guilty to one charge each of abduction, causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation and housebreaking with preparation to wrongfully restrain the victim.

Another two charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Shao and the 28-year-old victim rented bedrooms in the same unit in Bedok in 2016.

The victim moved out in July 2019 and rented another room in Telok Blangah.

Shao told the victim last year that he liked her but she rejected him. They continued to keep in touch as he owed her money.

In September last year, Shao asked the victim over messaging platform WeChat if he could send some fruits to her, according to TODAY.

He became jealous after she told him she would be out drinking till late with some friends as he assumed she was meeting other men.

Shao packed a foldable knife, sleeping pills, a piece of white cloth and a bottle of clear liquid containing a mixture of water and a cleaning agent, and headed to her rented unit.

He broke into the Telok Blangah home using a key the victim had left at her room window.

He proceeded to forcefully open her locked bedroom and waited for her.

When she returned and entered her room, Shao grabbed her neck forcefully. The victim could not breathe and stopped screaming, TODAY reported.

He locked her door and placed the cloth over her nose and mouth for a few seconds while she struggled.

“If you don’t want to get injured, don’t talk,” Shao told the victim.

He then dragged the woman out of the unit and stopped at a nearby convenience store to buy cigarettes.

While in the store, the victim tried to hold onto a display shelf hoping to escape but Shao pulled her out to a field.

A taxi driver saw the commotion and called the police.

The victim was taken to Singapore General Hospital and treated for superficial abrasions and a hyoid bone fracture from being grabbed by the neck.

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kathy Chu asked for four to six years’ imprisonment for Shao, noting that he had shown “significant premeditation and planning”, according to TODAY.

Shao could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and breaking into a home to wrongfully restrain the victim.

For abduction, Shao could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of the three.