Man who showed lewd phone note to teens on train gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who showed a lewd pre-written note on his phone to two teenage girls in separate incidents on MRT trains was sentenced to 12 days' jail on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Tan Tee Yong, a 26-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of insulting the modesty of a 16-year-old girl.

A second similar charge involving the second girl along the same train line a few days prior was taken into consideration.

The court heard that the 16-year-old victim, a polytechnic student, boarded a train at Outram on the morning of Apr 30, 2024.

She was heading towards Woodlands North MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

At about 7.50am, Tan boarded the same train at Caldecott MRT station and took an empty seat next to the victim.

He took out his mobile phone and opened a note that he had saved previously on the device. The note stated: "I like you", "Will you be with me?" "Hold my hand" and a lewd phrase.

Tan held his phone in front of him and showed the note to the victim.

When she saw the note on Tan's phone, the victim immediately moved away.

Tan alighted at Springleaf MRT station. The victim later informed the station manager at that station about what happened.

She went to a police centre and lodged a report, stating that a "guy in his 30s" had shown her an offensive note in his phone.

The prosecutor sought between 12 and 17 days' jail for Tan, who has no past convictions.

He cited aggravating factors in this case, which include the fact that the offence took place in a public transport setting and the victim was young.

Tan's lawyer said he knew what he did was wrong, but "it's just that he did not realise the seriousness of what he has done".

For insulting a person's modesty, Tan could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.