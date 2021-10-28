Jail for man who threw burger at, punched cab driver after flagging down taxi at Yishun mall

SINGAPORE: An intoxicated man boarded a taxi at Northpoint City and ate a hamburger while telling the cabby where he wanted to go.

When the taxi driver could not hear him and asked again, the man grew agitated, cursed at the driver and threw his burger at him before punching his face.

Salem Mohammad Iskandar, 34, was sentenced to nine weeks' jail on Thursday (Oct 28) for offences arising from this incident, as well as an unrelated incident at a bar three years ago.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of voluntarily causing hurt, cheating and behaving in a disorderly manner. Another three charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Salem flagged down a taxi at around 3.30am on Mar 14 this year along Yishun Avenue 2. He was intoxicated when he got into the cab, in front of the McDonald's outlet at Northpoint City.

After he boarded the taxi, the victim, a 65-year-old taxi driver, asked Salem where his destination was.

As Salem was eating a hamburger when he replied, the driver could not hear him clearly. He asked again, which agitated Salem. He started to hurl vulgarities at the driver, before throwing his hamburger at him and hitting him in the chest.