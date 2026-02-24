Man who threw rocks and bottles at neighbour's car in landed home parking dispute gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who threw rocks and glass bottles at his neighbour's car in a year-long parking dispute at a landed estate in Serangoon was sentenced to a week's jail and a fine of S$7,500 (US$5,920) on Tuesday (Feb 24).

Seah Chin Leong, a 43-year-old Singaporean, had pleaded guilty earlier this month to four charges which include mischief, affray and the use of abusive words. Fourteen other charges were considered in sentencing.

Seah had scuffled with his neighbour after the latter parked in a space in front of his house.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda said on Tuesday that the parking spot was open to anyone, including Seah's neighbours, to use.

"Had cooler minds prevailed, and the accused accepted that there was no right for him to park at one of the parking spots, he would not be in this situation today," said the judge.

He cited the prosecution's submission that people live in close proximity with one another due to the nature of housing in Singapore and it is inevitable that neighbourly disputes arise.

However, these cannot be resolved by committing offences against person or property, said the judge.

THE CASE

Seah had a dispute with his next-door neighbour since 2024 over parking issues.

He confronted his neighbour about the latter parking his car outside Seah's house at about 3am on Aug 1, 2024, and a scuffle broke out.

Seah also threw two glass bottles from his house towards his neighbour's car in the early hours of Nov 5, 2024. The vehicle was parked along the road outside Seah's house.

A bottle hit the rear of the car, with repairs costing about S$894.

Multiple police reports were filed by the neighbouring family, including over an incident past 2am on Christmas Day in 2024 where Seah threw rocks at the neighbour's family car.

In another incident at about 3.30am on Feb 22, 2025, Seah was burning joss paper in an incense bin on the public road outside his house, near his neighbour's family car.

A member from the neighbouring family used a garden sprayer from within their house compound to douse the burning paper, concerned that the fire could damage the car.

A verbal dispute broke out, and Seah hit his neighbour's gate with a metal stick. The estimated cost of replacing the gate is S$1,000 to S$2,000.

The neighbour commenced civil actions against Seah, which culminated in a settlement where Seah paid about S$3,400 for the damage caused.

He also sold his house and moved out voluntarily to avoid further disputes and conflicts with his neighbours.

In sentencing, Judge Nakhoda said he did not find the decision to move out to be mitigating since Seah continued to reoffend in the year between him selling the house and the time he actually moved out.

Seah's lawyer had argued that there was an element of provocation for the incense bin incident, saying it was a very sensitive matter.

However, the judge found that a question remains as to why Seah chose to burn joss paper in proximity to his neighbour's car.

"It would appear that this was itself a microaggression on the part of the accused," said Judge Nakhoda, rejecting the argument that there was provocation warranting a "discount".

He also noted the persistence of Seah's offending and multiple charges taken into consideration, with the series of conduct they represent amounting to an aggravating factor that would warrant a stiffer sentence.

He allowed Seah to defer his sentence to March.

For mischief, Seah could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

For affray, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For using abusive words, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.