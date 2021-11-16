Man jailed after meeting 15-year-old boy for paid sexual services

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man who met a 15-year-old boy for paid sexual services was sentenced to 14 months' jail on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Fauzan Juma'at pleaded guilty to three charges – sexual penetration of a minor, committing an indecent act with a young person and procuring an indecent act by a young person.

Another three charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that the victim, a 15-year-old boy, decided in January 2020 to provide sexual services for money. He posted an advertisement on Locanto offering sexual services in exchange for cash.

Fauzan came across the ad and responded to it. He exchanged numbers with the victim and they began chatting on WhatsApp.

On Jan 31 last year, Fauzan asked the victim for a photo of his buttocks, and the victim complied. After this, they agreed to meet, with Fauzan offering the victim S$200 for sexual services. He drove his van to pick the victim up.

While leaving the car park, the victim asked if they could engage in sexual activity at the car park, and Fauzan agreed, said the prosecutor.

He parked his van and the pair proceeded to the back where they engaged in sex acts after Fauzan paid the victim S$200.

Fauzan subsequently received a message from the victim's phone. It was the victim's mother, asking him what he had done with her son. He cut up his SIM card and threw it away.

In February 2020, the victim's mother lodged a police report and said she suspected her son was providing sexual services.

Fauzan was arrested in March 2020 and his laptop and handphone were seized.

The prosecutor sought at least 15 months' jail. Fauzan, who was unrepresented, asked for leniency and apologised.

"Your honour, I'm very sorry," he said. "I just want to say very sorry to what happened. I just want to have some leniency for me ... and sorry for what happened, very sorry."

He said his aged mother was not very well and needed his financial support.

For sexual penetration of a minor, he could have been sentenced to 10 years' jail and fined.

For committing or procuring an indecent act with a young person, he could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.