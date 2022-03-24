Jail for man who refused MC, went to work, food centres with flu-like symptoms

SINGAPORE: A man who had flu-like symptoms in March 2020 refused a medical certificate, instead continuing to go to work and visiting food centres and a shopping mall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zac Leow Zhi Xiang, 35, told the doctor that he could not afford to be on medical leave as he had just started a new job and was on work probation.

He was sentenced on Thursday (Mar 24) to seven weeks' jail after pleading guilty to a single charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Leow went to see a doctor in the afternoon of Mar 27, 2020 with a cough, according to court documents.

He was diagnosed with a fever and symptoms related to an upper respiratory tract infection. He was not tested for COVID-19.

The doctor told Leow he would issue him with a five-day medical certificate (MC) requiring Leow not to leave his residence during that period.

Leow left the clinic before the MC was issued to him, even though he had reason to suspect he may have been infected with COVID-19, the court heard.

He spent nine hours in public that day, visiting ABC Brickworks Market, Block 216 Bedok North Street 1, Jem and Block 692A Jurong West Central 1.

Leow left his house again every day from Mar 28 to Mar 31, 2020, part of the period during which he was required to stay home under the MC.

Over the weekend on Mar 28 and Mar 29, 2020, he went to Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village and Yuhua Place, and visited the Jurong West Central 1 location again.

He went to work at Alexandra Technopark on Mar 30 and Mar 31, 2020, remaining there for more than 11 hours each day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said Leow's actions posed a risk to the public and that he had acted with "reckless disregard" even though he knew of his symptoms.

Leow visited locations that would have seen high human traffic, and the total amount of time he spent out of his house was substantial, said the prosecutor.

Mr Koh also pointed out that despite Leow's reason for refusing the MC, he went out on days when he was not working and did not take steps to explain the situation to his employer.

"There was no urgency or necessity for the accused to move about in public during this period," said Mr Koh.

Defence lawyer Wee Pan Lee asked the court to consider his client's reason for refusing the medical leave as he was on work probation at the time.

After the sentence was delivered, Mr Wee asked for a deferment of the jail term so that Leow could give notice to his employer. The deferment was granted.