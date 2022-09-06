Man stopped by police for behaving suspiciously at train station jailed for having sex videos

SINGAPORE: A man stopped by police officers for behaving suspiciously at a train platform was later revealed to possess illegally obtained videos of himself having sex with women.

Malaysian Khoo Ee Seong, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday (Sep 6) to 20 weeks' jail and a fine of S$4,000.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of intruding on a woman's privacy with intention to insult her modesty and one charge of possessing obscene films. Another 10 charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Khoo was at the platform of Paya Lebar MRT Station on the afternoon of Feb 10, 2019, when officers attached to the Transcom Patrol Unit spotted him behaving suspiciously.

They approached Khoo and checked his belongings. They found videos of Khoo having sex with an unknown woman in his two phones, and they also found three thumb drives on Khoo.

Khoo admitted that there were obscene films stored in the drives, and he was arrested and his devices seized.

Forensic examination of Khoo's first phone uncovered five videos of him having sex with different women. He had paid a woman for sex with him at his flat at about 2.45am on Jul 12, 2017.

He placed his phone in a corner of the room with the video-recording mode on before the woman arrived and filmed her having sex with him without her knowledge.

Another video of Khoo having sex with a woman was found on his other phone. He paid this woman for sex with him at her flat at about 5.30pm on Jan 2, 2019, and again set up his phone to record the encounter without her knowledge.

The first of Khoo's thumb drives contained videos of him having sex with two other women in the same manner, while the remaining three thumb drives contained eight obscene films.

He had downloaded these films from pornography websites and saved them for personal viewing. One of them was more than 46 minutes long.

For intruding on a woman's privacy with intention to insult her modesty, he could have been jailed up to a year and fined per charge. For possessing obscene films, he could have been fined S$500 per film with a cap of S$20,000, jailed up to six months, or both.