Man gets jail for slapping his 75-year-old father, hitting him with towel

SINGAPORE: Despite being bound by a personal protection order forbidding him from using violence against his elderly father, a 42-year-old man slapped his father in the face multiple times and hit him with a towel, leaving bruises that his sister later spotted.

Mohammed Ariffin Tajuddin, 42, was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Tuesday (Dec 28) for one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a vulnerable victim.

A second charge of breaching a personal protection order, which was issued by a Family Justice Court judge this January, was taken into consideration.

Ariffin lived with his 75-year-old father in a flat in Bukit Panjang. On Nov 10 this year, Ariffin was in the master bedroom with his father when he became unhappy with the elderly man because he used the toilet.

Ariffin slapped his father's face multiple times, before using a towel that was on the bed to hit his father's face. The victim felt pain over his nose and eyes.

Five days later, Ariffin's sister visited the victim and saw bruises on his face. She confronted Ariffin, who admitted to assaulting their father. His sister lodged a police report that same day.

As the victim is considered a vulnerable one, being an elderly individual who is substantially unable to protect himself from abuse, Ariffin was liable for enhanced punishment of up to double the original penalties.

The prosecutor said he was asking for a short jail term, but was not objecting to Ariffin being released on Tuesday as he had been remanded since Nov 17.

The judge told him to remember not to hit his father again, and to seek treatment if necessary to prevent this from happening again.

Ariffin had nothing to say in mitigation, only admitting to what he did.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both. He could have faced double the maximum punishment under the enhanced penalties for offences against vulnerable persons.