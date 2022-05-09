Man given jail, caning for kicking stomach of 4-year-old stepdaughter, who later died

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to nine years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Monday (May 9) for kicking the abdomen of his four-year-old stepdaughter, who later died.

Muhammad Salihin Ismail, 29, was convicted in March of voluntarily causing grievous hurt after a High Court judge acquitted him of murder. He had contested the capital charge at trial.

The assault took place on Sep 1, 2018, when Salihin pushed the girl, causing her to fall down, and kicked her twice in the abdomen while she lay on the floor.

This happened after the girl urinated on the floor instead of the toilet bowl. The court previously heard that she was being toilet-trained in preparation for school.

After the assault, the victim complained of stomach ache in the evening, lost her appetite and vomited periodically overnight. Salihin and the girl's mother applied ointment on her stomach.

They did not seek medical attention until she collapsed the next morning. She was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy found that the girl died from blood within the peritoneal cavity due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

In March, Salihin was acquitted of murder after Justice Pang Khang Chau found that the prosecution did not prove that he intentionally inflicted injury on the victim.

The man had testified that he was reacting angrily when kicking the girl and "simply kicked what was in front of him, which happened to be the victim's abdomen", said the judge then.

"The accused's action when applying ointment on the victim's abdomen after she complained of stomach ache corroborates that the accused did not know where his second kick landed," he said.

"Thus, although the accused had kicked the victim intentionally, there was no intention to strike the part of the body where the injury was found and also no intention to strike with sufficient force to cause the kind of injury found to be present."

Two other charges of child abuse by Salihin against the same victim were considered for sentencing.

In 2017, he placed a showerhead with hot water flowing out of it on the girl's back for five to six seconds, causing scald marks. In 2018, he slammed the girl's head against the floor, causing bruising.