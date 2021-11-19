Man accused of posing as female gynaecologist to get intimate photos from 10 women, more victims suspected

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man is accused of posing as a female gynaecologist from a private hospital and deceiving 10 women into sending him intimate images of their private parts.

Malaysian national Ooi Chuen Wei was given nine charges of cheating by personation on Friday (Nov 19), taking his total number of charges to 10.

He was first charged on Nov 13 with cheating one woman in the same manner, and has been in remand since.

According to an earlier police statement, Ooi allegedly pretended to be a gynaecologist from a hospital and invited a victim to join a campaign to "raise awareness for women's health".

He solicited photos of the woman's genitals for "research purposes" and created a Facebook profile to pretend to be a doctor. He was identified by police and arrested earlier this month.

Ooi is accused of cheating 10 women between April 2020 and October 2021, across all 10 charges.

Court documents showed he allegedly tricked them into sending him more than 260 images of their "breasts and vaginas", as well as 41 videos that were of their private parts.

One woman was purportedly cheated by Ooi over about eight months from December 2020 to August 2021, sending him images and videos on 10 occasions.

The woman who was cheated most often by Ooi sent him 46 photos and 12 videos of her breasts and vagina to him over 24 occasions, charge sheets stated.

The prosecutor on Friday asked for the case to be adjourned pending investigations, noting that 29 more victims were revealed. The adjournment was also for investigators to extract forensic evidence from devices seized from Ooi, the court heard.

Ooi was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court in December.

If convicted of cheating by personation, he could be jailed up to five years and fined per charge.