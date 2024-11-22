Man accused of punching Yakult seller, who later died, remanded for public safety

SINGAPORE: The man accused of punching a Yakult seller, who later died, was on Friday (Nov 22) denied bail out of concern for public safety.

Lim Chuan Xun, 30, allegedly punched Madam Au Sock Hua in the face at a public housing block in Sengkang Central at about 9pm on Oct 29.

Mdm Au was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sengkang General Hospital and later died.

The prosecutor said that Lim was initially remanded for psychiatric assessment and then for investigations.

Although he no longer needed to be in remand to assist with investigations, the prosecutor applied for no bail to be offered.

He cited the possibility of a relapse of Lim's mental illness at the time of the alleged offence.

The prosecutor said Lim had a high risk of reoffending and that there was a concern for public safety if he were to be released.

Lim, who was not represented by a lawyer, asked District Judge Eugene Teo if he could be offered bail.

The judge explained that the prosecutor was asking for no bail so that Lim could "stabilise in custody".

Lim said: "I hope the court won't think that I was the murderer just because I was seen in the lift with the Yakult auntie."

He added that he was a "good guy" and that there was "no reason for me to punch anyone".

Lim also said that if he were released and the police needed him to assist with investigations, they could go to his house or ask him to go to the police station.

Judge Teo decided that Lim would remain in custody and asked him to cooperate with police officers while in remand.

Lim faces a total of six charges, including a charge of causing grievous hurt to Mdm Au and a charge of using profanity towards her.

It was reported that Mdm Au was a "Yakult auntie" who delivered the probiotic drink to customers.

On Monday, the prosecutor said that another four weeks was needed for investigations as the victim had died, and the prosecution was waiting for the medical reports.

Apart from the purported assault, Lim allegedly refused to sign a police statement on Oct 2.

He is also accused of fighting with a man, and committing a rash act by throwing the man's phone from the ground level to the basement level of the same Sengkang Central block on Jan 9.

Lim also allegedly called the 999 emergency hotline and insulted a Singapore Police Force civilian officer on May 6, 2023.

He will return to court on Dec 6.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Lim can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

For using abusive language, the punishment under the Protection from Harassment Act is up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

The penalties for a rash act are a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500 or both.

The offences of fighting in a public place and using insulting words against a public servant are both punishable with up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

The punishment for refusing to sign a police statement is a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,500 or both.