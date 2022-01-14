Man charged with punching NEA officers, entering Redhill Food Centre while unvaccinated

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man was charged on Friday (Jan 14) with causing hurt to public servants after he allegedly punched two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers at Redhill Food Centre last year.

Chua Soon Hean was also charged with entering the hawker centre when he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, and with taking his face mask off "without reasonable excuse" outside his home, according to court documents.

At about 8pm on Oct 23 last year, Chua allegedly entered Redhill Food Centre and removed his face mask.

At the time, Singapore allowed only fully vaccinated people to dine in groups of two in hawker centres and coffee shops. Unvaccinated people could take away food.

About 10 minutes after entering the hawker centre, Chua allegedly punched one NEA officer in the neck and another in the face in order to deter them from carrying out their duties as public servants.

Police on Thursday said the NEA officers had found that the man was unvaccinated against COVID-19. When questioned, he purportedly became agitated.

Chua faces two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. If found guilty, he could be jailed up to seven years, and fined or caned.

For entering Redhill Food Centre without a cleared status when it was a restricted place, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

If found guilty of taking off his mask outside his home, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both. The penalties are doubled if he is a repeat offender.