Man who raped daughter 20 years ago jailed again after molesting granddaughter

SINGAPORE: A man who was convicted and jailed more than 20 years ago for raping his daughter was on Wednesday (Aug 25) sentenced to two years and nine months’ jail - this time for various acts committed against his granddaughters.
In 1999, the man had been jailed for 12 years and given 12 strokes of the cane for multiple sexual offences, including raping his daughter - then aged 14, according to a report by TODAY.
The court heard that in October 2019, the former cleaner sexually violated his 16-year-old granddaughter.
When his wife found out about his acts, she made him promise not to do it again, TODAY reported.
However, the man soon went back on his word, molesting the girl when she and her younger sister stayed in his home.
On Wednesday, the 65-year-old man was sentenced to jail. His sentence includes three months behind bars in lieu of six strokes of the cane. Under Singapore law, offenders aged 50 or above cannot be caned.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of outrage of modesty and one charge of exploitative sexual communication with a minor, with another five similar charges taken into consideration for sentencing, TODAY reported.
He cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect the identities of his victims, who also include the girl’s sister. They are now aged 17 and 18.
WHAT HAPPENED
The court heard that his older granddaughter would periodically stay over at his two-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Tampines, TODAY reported.
In October 2019, when his wife was out for work, he approached the girl in the living room, kissed her on the mouth and made her perform a sex act on him.
She complied with his demand to keep silent about the matter as she was afraid of him.
Two months later, she moved into his flat after her mother chased her out of their house over a quarrel. She had sought refuge there because she had nowhere else to stay, TODAY reported Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling as saying.
On another occasion, when he and the girl were alone in the flat again, he asked her to perform a sex act on him, kissed her on the mouth and touched her chest over her clothes.
The victim’s younger sister also began living with them. Court documents showed that sometime that year, he insulted the younger girl’s modesty by asking her for sex, TODAY reported.
In January 2020, the older girl confided in her aunt, who in turn told the accused’s wife. The man's wife reprimanded him and the accused apologised, promising not to sexually assault the victim again.
On the evening of Mar 12, 2020, however, the girl was having a meal in the living room when he showed her a pornographic video on his mobile phone, the prosecutor told the court.
When he molested her, she pushed his hands away and left the flat, TODAY reported.
She lodged a police report two days later.
‘EGREGIOUS’ OFFENCES: JUDGE
In court, the prosecutor noted that the man's criminal history dated back to 1987 when he was fined S$1,500 for possessing obscene videos, TODAY reported.
In 1999, he was convicted of two charges each of rape, molestation and carnal intercourse against the order of nature. The latter offence falls under the 1985 revised edition of the Penal Code that was repealed in 2007.
These were committed against his daughter and four of her female friends, then aged 13 to 17.
At the time, 81 charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, reported TODAY. These comprised 63 of molestation, two of aggravated molestation, seven of rape, five of carnal intercourse, and two each of possessing uncensored films and obscene films.
He was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.
The prosecutor noted that his antecedents “show his proclivity … for taking advantage of his biological descendants who are reliant on him”, reported TODAY.
The man’s lawyer did not have anything to submit in terms of sentence, merely saying that he was a heart and diabetes patient who was seeking leniency.
District Judge Luke Tan agreed that imprisonment in lieu of caning was necessary due to the “really egregious nature” of his offences. “(It’s appropriate) for someone who has been through this system and was sentenced before to caning, no less.”
He noted that even before the victims sought refuge in their grandfather’s home, there was already a “clear breach of trust and familial relationship”, reported TODAY.
Those convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years or fined or caned, or receive any combination of the three.
For exploitative sexual communication with a minor, he could have been jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.