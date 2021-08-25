Man who raped daughter 20 years ago jailed again after molesting granddaughter

SINGAPORE: A man who was convicted and jailed more than 20 years ago for raping his daughter was on Wednesday (Aug 25) sentenced to two years and nine months’ jail - this time for various acts committed against his granddaughters.

In 1999, the man had been jailed for 12 years and given 12 strokes of the cane for multiple sexual offences, including raping his daughter - then aged 14, according to a report by TODAY.

The court heard that in October 2019, the former cleaner sexually violated his 16-year-old granddaughter.

When his wife found out about his acts, she made him promise not to do it again, TODAY reported.

However, the man soon went back on his word, molesting the girl when she and her younger sister stayed in his home.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old man was sentenced to jail. His sentence includes three months behind bars in lieu of six strokes of the cane. Under Singapore law, offenders aged 50 or above cannot be caned.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of outrage of modesty and one charge of exploitative sexual communication with a minor, with another five similar charges taken into consideration for sentencing, TODAY reported.

He cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect the identities of his victims, who also include the girl’s sister. They are now aged 17 and 18.