Man raped woman after they were both intoxicated at a company dinner, gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: An air-conditioning contractor who had gone to sleep after getting drunk at a company dinner came across a sleeping woman who had also become intoxicated during the meal and raped her.

Beh Kien Tai, a 37-year-old Malaysian man, was sentenced on Thursday (Jul 23) to 11-and-a-half years' jail and nine strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of molestation, with another two charges taken into consideration.

The court imposed a gag order protecting the identity of the victim, and names of various involved parties, including the company, were redacted from court papers.

THE CASE

The victim, a 39-year-old Singaporean project manager, had been invited to a company dinner by the owner of an interior design company, named only as C1.

The victim had previously worked there as a freelance sales associate and was friends with C1.

The dinner was hosted at an office space in a redacted location on Jan 13, 2023.

The victim attended along with some staff members from C1's company, including suppliers and subcontractors.

Beh was the subcontractor maintaining the air-conditioning for the unit and was also invited.

Guests at the dinner consumed food and alcohol. Both Beh and the victim had beer and wine and became intoxicated.

Past midnight the next day, C1 noticed that the victim was intoxicated. Together with some other women, she helped the victim to a washroom and let her rest on a blanket and pillow on the floor on the first level of the office space.

The company dinner ended at around 1.30am on Jan 14, 2023. The guests made their way out of the venue, but Beh rejected an offer to be taken home.

Instead, he said he would rest there for a while before driving himself home.

He walked up to the loft on the second floor and lay on a bed.

Before she left, C1 switched on the air-conditioner in the loft where Beh was sleeping.

She texted both Beh and the victim, telling them where their respective phones were, before leaving with a staff member.

At around 3am, Beh walked down to the first floor of the office space and stepped over the sleeping victim to use the washroom.

After this, he lay down with the woman, molested her repeatedly and raped her.

He left the unit about 40 minutes later.

When the victim woke up, she tried to make calls from the office landline. At around 5am, she sent C1 a text about what happened.

When C1 saw the text, she retrieved closed-circuit television footage and saw what happened. She sent the victim screenshots and the victim lodged a police report.

Beh was arrested and remanded.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Zhou Yang and Ashley Chin sought a jail term of between 11 years and three months and 11 years and nine months, along with nine strokes of the cane.

They said Beh had exposed the victim to the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and he was intoxicated at the time.

The victim was vulnerable as she was intoxicated, and she felt lost, confused and fearful after the incident.

For rape, he could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

For molestation, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.