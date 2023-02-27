Man admits raping woman about twice his age after trying to knock her out

SINGAPORE: A man admitted on Monday (Feb 27) to aggravated rape of a woman about twice his age, after taking medical leave to lie in wait for her two days after meeting her.

Chew Kee Hock, a 29-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty in the High Court to one charge of aggravated rape and a second charge of attempted aggravated rape.

Three other charges will be considered in sentencing. The victim's identity and the precise location of the offence are gagged by the court. Her exact age and occupation were redacted from court documents.

The court heard that Chew was single at the time and worked as a health adviser.

On Aug 17, 2021, he was in a building when he heard what sounded like someone showering in the women's toilet.

He made small talk with her when she emerged and found her "very sexy", the prosecution said.

Two days later, Chew took medical leave and did not report to work. At about 7pm, he travelled to the same building with the specific intention of raping the victim.

Around 8.30pm, the woman arrived and went inside the toilet.

Chew used his bedroom key to unlock the door, after realising earlier that he could do so. He peeped in at first and after realising that the victim was showering, he barged in and slammed the door shut.

ATTACK ON VICTIM

Chew pushed the victim towards the sink, causing her to fall to the wet ground and hit herself on a wall.

The pair wrestled on the ground, with Chew pulling the victim's hair and repeatedly hitting her head against the wall and wash basin.

He intended to knock her out so he could rape her. He muffled her cries with her towel and threatened to suffocate her if she kept screaming.

He then tried to force a sex act on her but was unsuccessful. While the man was trying to locate his spectacles, which had been knocked off, the victim tried to lock herself into a toilet cubicle.

However, Chew forced himself in, damaging the lock, and forced a sex act on her that constitutes the aggravated rape charge.

The victim managed to break free and ran out of the toilet, screaming for help along the corridor. But Chew dragged her back.

When the victim struggled and bit his forearm, Chew pushed her head against the wall, causing the victim to stop resisting out of fear.

He again attempted to force a sex act on the victim and indicated that he wanted to have sex with her.

VICTIM REASONS WITH HIM

The victim tried to reason with Chew. She told him, among other things, that he should stay calm, as he was a young man and that he would have to go to jail for a long time if he raped her.

Chew felt tired and left at about 9pm, leaving the victim crying on the toilet floor.

Security staff and the police were later alerted, and Chew was arrested through the victim's description as well as closed-circuit television footage.

The victim was seen by a doctor and had a bruise on her scalp, bruises on her arm and an abrasion over her lower back. Her lower chest wall was also tender.

Chew was medically examined at Police Cantonment Complex and was found to have a bite mark on his forearm, bruising on his knee and scratches on his arms and forehead.

His DNA was found on the victim, and her DNA was found under his fingernails.

Chew was sent for psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health. He reported watching pornography on his phone five to six times a day and masturbating up to eight times a day.

The psychiatrist found that he had no major mental illness, was not of unsound mind at the time and is fit to plead.

He confessed to his actions and cooperated with the police.

The prosecution is seeking 12 to 14 years' jail and 16 to 18 strokes of the cane for what they called "his odious acts" in a "serious rape case".

Defence lawyer Adrian Wee asked instead for not more than 13 years' jail and 15 strokes.

He said his client sincerely regrets his actions and understands that they were serious and reprehensible.

The judge adjourned sentencing to a later date.