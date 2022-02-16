Man gets reformative training for beating up friend who later abducted him

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man beat up his friend whom he thought had stood him up, in an incident that prompted the friend to abduct and assault him about a month later.

Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan was sentenced on Wednesday (Feb 16) to reformative training for at least a year.

He had admitted to voluntarily causing hurt to his friend in February last year and being absent without official leave during National Service. Another three charges were taken into consideration.

On Feb 15, 2021, Harry had arranged to meet his former schoolmate Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor at Clementi Mall as he needed help getting a phone subscription.

However, he arrived late and did not meet Shahmir, who had left the location after waiting.

Unhappy that he did not see Shamir, Harry arranged to meet him again two days later and brought him to the back of Redhill Market. He then punched Shamir's face many times and kicked him in the stomach when he tried to run away.

After the assault, Shamir lodged a police report and went to the hospital with bruises on his face, nose and lips. He was given four days of sick leave.

About a month after the attack, a group of four men including Shamir abducted Harry in a van and drove him to Labrador Park, where they assaulted him and left him on the ground.

The deputy public prosecutor asked for reformative training for Harry, citing a corrective training specialist who said that he saw "utility" in the use of violence, derived satisfaction from fights and lacked remorse and empathy for his victim.

District Judge Kessler Soh ordered him to start reformative training on Wednesday, and also to speak to the court counsellor after sentencing.

When asked if he had anything to say, Harry, who was late for the hearing, apologised for his tardiness, explaining that his private hire transport cancelled twice and he was stuck in a traffic jam.

For his part in Harry's abduction and assault, Shamir was convicted in December last year and will return to court for sentencing this month.