Man on remission for drug offence gets caught taking bets for Hong Kong horse race, goes back to jail

SINGAPORE: A man who was released on remission from a seven-year jail term for a drug offence was caught taking bets for a Hong Kong horse race and sent back to jail.

Tan Gee Teck, 59, was sentenced to four weeks' jail and a fine of S$20,000 on Friday (Dec 16). Of this, two weeks' jail is an enhanced sentence as he offended while on remission. If he cannot pay the fine, he will have to serve another two weeks' imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to one count under the Betting Act of acting as a bookmaker for a horse race.

The court heard that Tan was sentenced to seven years' jail in April 2016 for a drug offence. He was released on remission and had to stay crime free from Nov 7, 2020 to Mar 8, 2023.

About halfway into his remission period, Tan committed the betting offence.

On Feb 9 this year, police officers were at Yuan Yuan coffee shop at Block 26, New Upper Changi Road conducting operations against illegal gambling.

Tan was observed collecting cash and handing out cash to people who approached him at a table in the coffee shop.

The police mounted a raid and seized S$1,700 in cash and a punter's guide with entries from Tan.

Two punters admitted placing bets with Tan for a Hong Kong horse race, priced at S$4.20 per betting ticket.

The prosecutor sought the sentence that was eventually meted out and said Tan had a large number of past convictions, but none related to illegal gambling. Tan said nothing in mitigation.