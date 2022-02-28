Man jailed, caned for having sex with 13-year-old girl who was looking for work

SINGAPORE: When a 13-year-old girl posted online that she was looking for work, a 28-year-old man offered her a job collecting and distributing flyers.

He later asked her for sex by telling her about underaged girls who performed sexual services to earn extra money, even informing her of the prevailing rates for different sex acts.

The man was sentenced to 52 months' jail and six strokes of the cane on Monday (Feb 28). His name was redacted from court documents and the victim cannot be named due to a gag order.

He was also sentenced to an additional 263 days' jail for breaching a remission order that was in place at the time of the offences. The court heard that he reoffended within two months of his release from prison.

"DO SERVICING"

The offender and victim became acquainted on Carousell after she made a post looking for a job on Nov 2, 2019.

The next day, they met at some housing blocks along Upper Boon Keng Road for the job he offered her, which involved distributing and collecting flyers.

He knew that she was 13 years old at the time as he had verified her age by asking her which secondary school level she was in, to which she replied Secondary 1.

During a break at a housing block at about 8pm, the man told the girl that there were underaged girls who "do servicing" to earn extra money. The girl understood this term to mean provision of sexual services, according to court documents.

The man unzipped his pants and they engaged in sexual activity. The pair were interrupted by someone looking at them, and moved to a different spot where they continued what they were doing.

After this, the man asked the victim to be his girlfriend, and she agreed.

They met again on the evening on Nov 6, 2019, when they went to the rooftop garden of a building at Punggol Walk. After sitting down at a secluded spot, the victim asked the man about sex. He then taught her how to perform a sex act on him.

On another day in November, they met up and went to the staircase landing of a building in Bain Street. While they were lying together on the floor, the victim unzipped the man's pants and they engaged in sexual activity.

"WASTED NO TIME"

The man pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a minor and one charge of contributing to delinquency under the Children and Young Persons Act. Three other charges were taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Timotheus Koh and Andrew Low sought 52 to 56 months' jail and between four and eight strokes of the cane, with an enhanced sentence of 263 days' jail.

They noted that the man had a relevant previous conviction in 2018 for aggravated outrage of modesty involving a 14-year-old victim. His mode of meeting the victim in the 2018 case and the present case were similar, involving a job offer for flyer distribution.

The man's rehabilitative prospects were poor, as he reoffended less than two months after his release from prison and committed similar offences, they said.

He was also assessed by the Institute of Mental Health to have "paedophilic tendencies" with a "mild to moderate" risk of reoffending.

The man also "minimised and glossed over his acts" in his 2018 offence, even saying that his friends faced less serious charges for sexual offences against young children, the prosecution said.

In sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham said what was "disturbing" was the offender targeting a young girl so soon after his release from prison.

"You really wasted no time in preying upon a young girl using a similar method to make contact and to thereafter take advantage of her naivety and vulnerability to satisfy your lust," said Judge Tham.

"You have shown yourself to be a danger to society," the judge said.