SINGAPORE: A man who slapped a woman's buttocks at a nightclub repeatedly denied doing so, even after he was confronted with CCTV footage showing the incident.

Christopher Sebastian Bland, a 44-year-old British Virgin Islands national, claimed he had merely flipped the hem of the woman's skirt when investigators showed him the footage.

He was sentenced to two days' jail and fined S$3,000 (US$2,329) on Tuesday (Nov 17), after pleading guilty to one count of molestation.

The court heard that the victim, then aged 34, was at RASA Space nightclub at Raffles Place with a friend at about 11pm on Mar 6 this year.

Her identity is protected by a gag order.

Bland approached the two women, who looked away from him. He then walked around them and slapped the victim's buttocks as he passed behind her.

Feeling the hard slap, the victim immediately turned towards Bland, pointed at him and demanded to know if he had slapped her.

Bland said nothing and merely smiled.

The victim reported the incident to a bartender before identifying Bland to a floor supervisor.

The manager at the nightclub was alerted and instructed security staff to review the CCTV footage. She also viewed the footage and confirmed the slap.

Security staff stopped Bland at the club's entrance, where the manager brought the victim to confront him.

REPEATED DENIALS

When asked by the club manager if he had slapped the victim's buttocks, Bland denied it.

The victim identified him again, but Bland maintained his denial.

He was subsequently banned from the nightclub, and the victim lodged a police report shortly afterwards.

A police gazette for Bland's arrest was issued, and he was arrested at the departure area at Changi Airport on May 20.

During initial investigations, Bland claimed that he could not recall slapping the victim's buttocks.

When CCTV footage of the incident was played to him, he claimed that he had flipped the hem of the victim's skirt.

He eventually admitted to slapping the victim's buttocks when he pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

PROSECUTION SEEKS JAIL TERM

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang sought a short jail term of not more than a week, using a sentencing framework.

He acknowledged that the offence did not involve intrusion into the victim's private parts, but argued that it was not a "relatively minor" case warranting a non-custodial sentence.

Mr Ang also described the nightclub setting as a "significant" aggravating factor.

He pointed to the prevalence of molestation offences in Singapore, with 1,531 cases reported in 2025, up 104 from the previous year.

Of these, 115 occurred at public entertainment outlets, which were the third most common location for outrage of modesty offences, after residential premises and the public transport network.

Bland was represented by Mr Marshall Lim and Ms Joy Tan from Drew & Napier.

Noting that the prosecution had sought no more than a week in jail, Mr Lim said "a single day's imprisonment is not more than a week", adding that he considered such a sentence "fair".

District Judge Kenneth Chin asked Mr Lim to address him on Bland's conduct after the offence.

Mr Lim said his client had admitted to the statement of facts and he "cannot say less than what he's admitted to", but stressed that his client had pleaded guilty early, which is the "clearest indicator of remorse".

The judge pointed out that Bland had repeatedly denied the offence until confronted with CCTV footage.

"It is what it is, your honour," answered Mr Lim.

In sentencing, Judge Chin considered several mitigating factors, including his lack of previous convictions and early guilty plea.

He also noted that the act was brief, did not involve skin-to-skin contact and did not involve touching the victim's private parts.

However, the judge said there were aggravating factors that could not be overlooked.

"The accused's action of slapping the victim's buttocks goes beyond a mere touch," he said, adding that it carried a degree of degrading the victim while violating her bodily integrity.

Judge Chin also noted that Bland had acted while voluntarily intoxicated, which was an aggravating factor rather than an excuse.

He flagged Bland's conduct after being confronted by the victim, where he repeatedly denied his involvement until he was shown the CCTV footage.

"Even then, he did not fully admit to the offence," said Judge Chin.

He took into account the man's plea of guilt.

For using criminal force to outrage a person's modesty, Bland could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.