Police investigating video of man in smart glasses allegedly trailing female students

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating after a video was circulated on social media showing a man wearing smart glasses while allegedly trailing female students.

A police spokesperson told CNA on Wednesday (Sep 23) that a report had been lodged and investigations were ongoing.

The video, uploaded on Tuesday by Instagram account Singapore Parents, showed a man in a dark T-shirt and black shorts walking behind female students in uniforms resembling those of Raffles Institution.

He held his mobile phone close to his chest and was seen pressing the frame of his black-rimmed glasses at one point. When he appeared to notice he was being filmed, he made a U-turn and walked off in the opposite direction.

The incident was said to have taken place along a pedestrian walkway towards Marymount MRT station.

The Instagram account said the man was wearing smart or artificial intelligence glasses "capable of recording video", and that it was his "close proximity and behaviour trailing the students" that had triggered public outrage.

The video was first posted on Reddit two days earlier but had been removed by the platform when CNA checked at 7pm on Wednesday.

CNA has contacted Raffles Institution to ask whether the school is aware of the incident and whether students or parents have raised concerns.