Man gets fine, driving ban for speeding at 201kmh to rush wife back home

SINGAPORE: A man who sped at 201kmh on East Coast Parkway was on Wednesday (Feb 16) fined S$1,000 and banned from driving for nine months.

Allan Ong, 34, admitted to breaking the speed limit of 90kmh along the expressway at about 10.30pm on Sep 3, 2020.

Four days after the incident, when questioned by a police officer, Ong also denied knowing the identity of the driver of the speeding car.

Two charges of giving a public servant false information and not wearing a face mask were taken into consideration for sentencing.

After Ong took the stand, District Judge Salina Ishak questioned him, asking: "In any event why were you driving at such a high speed - 201kmh? What were you trying to achieve, Mr Ong?"

Ong replied that he was rushing his wife back home because "she was drunk and trying to do something funny".

The judge admonished him for endangering both of their lives, to which Ong apologised.

Asking for leniency, Ong said as a father of four, he is the family's sole breadwinner. He also said his driving licence had already been suspended for 18 months.

In imposing the maximum fine, the judge noted that Ong had been driving at 111kmh above the speed limit.

The punishment for speeding is a fine of up to S$1,000 or jail for up to three months for first-time offenders. The maximum penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.