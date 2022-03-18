Man jailed more than 13 years for stabbing, slashing NParks safe distancing officer in 'merciless' attack

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man who stabbed and slashed a safe distancing enforcement officer during an outing to pick pandan leaves was on Friday (Mar 18) sentenced to 13 years and four months' imprisonment.

Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin attacked the National Parks Board (NParks) officer at Sungei Serangoon Park on May 4, 2020 after he was asked to put on a mask and told that he could not harvest pandan leaves there.

The 38-year-old victim's left thumb was almost severed in the attack. He suffered serious injuries to both hands as well as his chest, arm and scalp, undergoing surgery and receiving 89 days of medical leave.

Ahirrudin, who was a rag-and-bone man, last week pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, unlawfully possessing a scheduled weapon and violating COVID-19 control orders by not wearing a mask.

He attacked the victim with a nearly 1m-long walking stick that contained a 20.8cm-long blade at its lower end, concealed by a wooden sheath. The judge said this length of a blade "essentially transformed the walking stick into a spear".

He also used a karambit knife with a 10cm curved blade, which was hidden in his shoe. He had brought along two such knives to cut the pandan leaves.

"The accused's attack was simply senseless, abhorrent and callous," said Justice Tan Siong Thye in delivering his judgment. The assault was "brutal and unprovoked", and a "wholly unjustifiable response" to the victim's performance of his official duties, he said.

The judge also pointed out the public interest considerations around the case. The attack took place during Singapore's "circuit breaker", when the work of safe distancing enforcement officers was especially crucial to stem the spread of COVID-19, he said.

"Such frontline enforcement officers were and still remain exceptionally susceptible to abuse and violence, yet they continue to place their health and personal safety at risk to enforce social distancing measures that protect the society," said Justice Tan.

He said the sentence imposed was necessary to assure public servants of adequate protection and vindication by the law when performing their duties.

"MERCILESS" ONSLAUGHT

Details of the attack were heard in court last week. The victim was driving through the park connector in a buggy with another NParks safe distancing enforcement officer when he spotted Ahirrudin unmasked, with pandan leaves in his bicycle basket.

The two officers approached the man, telling him that he was not allowed to cut the pandan leaves at the park connector and asking him to wear a mask. Ahiruddin was uncooperative and grew increasingly agitated.

After the victim called the police and took a video of him, Ahiruddin unsheathed the blade of his walking stick and stabbed the left side of the victim's chest. He later entered the buggy and forcefully pushed the blade further in at least two more times.

Both men fell out of the buggy onto the grass. During the struggle, Ahiruddin retrieved a karambit knife from his shoe and slashed the victim with it, almost severing the man's left thumb.

Throughout this "merciless" onslaught, the victim did not retaliate and only tried to fend off his attacker, who took advantage of his vulnerability, said Justice Tan.

They continued struggling until a passer-by intervened. The victim, his fellow officer and the passer-by ran to Tampines Expressway to wait for an ambulance and the police.

After the attack, Ahirrudin cycled home and hid the walking stick in a compartment at the washing area of the void deck. He was arrested later that afternoon outside a convenience store.

Justice Tan questioned why Ahirrudin had so many weapons on him, saying: "I wonder why the accused was heavily armed that day. If he wanted only to cut pandan leaves, he would just need a knife ... Why is there a need to bring along so many dangerous weapons for his protection, when his sole purpose was to cut pandan leaves?"

The judge cited a medical report stating that the stabs to the victim's chest could have been fatal if the blade had entered his heart. The victim's hand injuries could also have been life-threatening and caused a massive haemorrhage if not for the prompt medical attention he received. It was "incredibly fortunate" that this did not happen.

He also noted comments by Dr Kang Yong Chiang of Singapore General Hospital that the depths of the victim's wounds in his left hand were typically caused by "industrial tools like electric chain saws", and a "large degree of violence" was involved in their creation.

The injuries have caused lifelong effects to the victim, the judge noted. Despite months of rehabilitation, the victim still suffers diminished strength in his left hand and fingers, causing permanent inconvenience in daily life. He continues to experience psychological trauma and feels anxious whenever he sees knives, even in his own home.

In imposing the sentence, Justice Tan noted that the offender was over the age of 50 and could not be caned. The total sentence included three months' jail given in lieu of the 18 strokes he would have received.

The prosecution had sought 12 to 15 years' jail, arguing that public interest was one of the main considerations for sentencing, as Ahirrudin's actions "undermined" the safety and confidence of safe distancing officers.

In mitigation, Ahiruddin's defence lawyer had said the man was deeply remorseful and that his attack on the victim was impulsive, without premeditation. The lawyer had asked for eight to 10 years' jail.